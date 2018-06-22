Celeb Edition with Aobakwe Boniface Mokobi

Aobakwe Boniface Mokobi is better known to the public by his showbiz pseudonym, Obza.

The Serowe native is a much-loved radio presenter and Club DJ who has gained a legion of followers for his infectious energy on the airwaves and the decks.

He is also a talented motorbike racer.

Q. What habit are you desperate to break?

A. The habit I want to break is over working myself in everything I do.

Q. If you could retire tomorrow what would you do?

A. I would go into farming and move away from the city.

Q. What famous person do people tell you that you most resemble?

A. The famous person I am told I resemble is Wesley Snipes.

It has reached an extent that some friends even call me that!

Q. If you had to be trapped in a TV show for a month, which one would you choose?

A. The Amazing Race.

Q. When did you start riding and most proudest time of your riding?

A. 2014 I started riding and proudest in the fact that this year, me and my team are ready for the TOYOTA 1000 Desert Race and very excited.

Q. What inspires your riding?

A. The passion, the thrill and the adrenaline rush.

Q. Worst injury you have had?

A. I dislocated a shoulder once and it was the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my life!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?