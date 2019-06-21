Celeb edition with Anthony Molosi

Anthony ‘AnthXny’ Molosi is one of Botswana’s best poets.

Born and raised in the delta capital of Maun, this eloquent wordsmith boasts a wide array of talents including, events planner and corporate MC.

The chairperson of Poetvango Spoken Word, a Performance Art movement based in Maun, AnthXny has featured in many major events across the country.

Q. Take us through your journey in the poetry world?

I started writing in 2007/8, but then I was not writing poetry.

My friend Terrence Kgwarai is a musician, so when we were at Maun Senior Secondary School we used to freestyle and I would write a lot of Motswako.

At the University of Botswana, I kept writing more songs and the only person I would allow to listen to them was my friend.

Then, during the month of Youth against AIDS, UB students were invited to submit artwork including music CD’s to be used as campaign song for the commemorations.

Terrence and I wrote a poetry song and people really loved it.

That is when I started writing more, though I was still an amateur.

Q. When was your first time on stage?

I wrote a Setswana poem in 2015 and recited it during the Maun Arts Festival during a poetry slam.

I stood against the likes of Hector Kunene from South Africa and many more international artists from as far as Uganda.

That was my very first time on stage.

Poetry is one of the hardest in the Arts industry but I slammed and got position two, second to Kunene who was a champion then.

Q. Wow! It must have opened doors for you?

Yes. I have been invited to MC in many big events.

In 2016 I participated in the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) in South Africa and I attended one of Joburg’s biggest poetry events.

When I got there I appreciated how much South Africans respected poetry, they take it seriously and take it as some form of their 9 to 5.

Q. Have you ever fumbled on stage?

Yes, that is what poets do.

I don’t think there is a single poet who has never fumbled on stage, but they do cover up very well.

There is one poet that I follow Saul Williams.

Even him, in one of his poetry sessions on Youtube, he fumbled.

So I told myself if big people like him can fumble on stage, who am I not to commit such an error?

Q. What are your most memorable moments in poetry?

On stage, it would be during the Maun slam in 2017 when I won the title.

Q. Any embarrassing moments?

I have never had an embarrassing moment on stage fortunately, but at rehearsals before colleagues yes.

It happens when I bring a poem and strongly feel they will like it and then forget the lines along the way when everybody is paying attention and then I have to pause and say ‘sorry’.

I have been told not to use that word during those awkward moments.

I compensate for that by rehearsing more to avoid losing the lines.

Q. Who do you look up to in the poetry industry?

So many people that I look up to, but obviously Legodile ‘DreddX’ Seganabeng.

He is one of the most amazing poets and writers I have ever met in Botswana.

Internationally it would be Saul Williams.

I resonate well with his poetry.

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

Ahh I have many, but at the top of the list is a beautiful, beautiful South African woman, Pabi Moloi.

Q. If you were to win P1 million, what is the first thing you would do with the money?

I love my grandmother.

I would build her a house and I would pay tuition fees for myself at the School of Arts.

Q. Besides Arts and Poetry, is there any other career path you would have followed?

I went to UB to do Bachelor of Education, but I am no longer interested in teaching.

I am going back there in August to complete my course but afterwards I look forward to pursuing my career in poetry.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?