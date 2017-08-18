Celeb edition with Tsholofelo Dikobe

This week’s celebrity, Tsholofelo Dikobe believes she is like a fine wine – she gets better with age!

Popularly known by her showbiz name ‘The Khoi-Fro’, the Thamaga native is an expert on all things fashion.

Armed with a flair for writing, Dikobe is currently a fashion columnist for the biggest style column in Botswana, Voice on fashion.

Q. Who is your all time favourite fashion designer and why?

A. Alexander McQueen. He is the essence of creativity and making a garment speak without you having to say a word.

He was daring and individualistic – a trait which every designer tries to emulate.

Q. Given a million to spend in a day, what would you do?

A. I would gather all my family – immediate and extended – and give each one of them some cash because they have been a great blessing in my life.

I would also invest a portion in my Charity NGO Messy-Mercy, then fly out to Greece, Santorini for a little heaven on earth.

Q. Share your worst experience and how you overcame it?

A. It was between an agency and me as a client. I was disappointed by their lack of professionalism but have moved past it and learned from it.

Q. Who is that one local celebrity you wish to meet and why?

A. I think I have met them all. But one public figure I would like to meet would be Linah Mhohlo.

She is a force to reckon with – I really admire her poise and elegance.

Q. Why did you choose to become a stylist?

A. It was a passion, a gift that I had to unwrap. Passion is love and there is no greater joy than following what you love dearly.

I really love to make people feel and look good.

Q. Which Ministry locally is your favourite and why?

A. The Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security.

My father was a soldier; I grew up in a military barracks so I got to love and understand the unsung heroes who protect us and how they operate.

The need for national security is a basic priority in our lives!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?