Home Entertainment Celeb edition with Tsholofelo Dikobe

Celeb edition with Tsholofelo Dikobe

By
Jennifer Neo Letshwiti
-
258
0
SHARE
Celeb edition with Tsholofelo Dikobe
LADY IN RED: The Khoi Fro

This week’s celebrity, Tsholofelo Dikobe believes she is like a fine wine – she gets better with age!

Popularly known by her showbiz name ‘The Khoi-Fro’, the Thamaga native is an expert on all things fashion.

Armed with a flair for writing, Dikobe is currently a fashion columnist for the biggest style column in Botswana, Voice on fashion.

Celeb edition with Tsholofelo Dikobe
THE KHOI FRO: Dikobe

Q. Who is your all time favourite fashion designer and why?

A. Alexander McQueen. He is the essence of creativity and making a garment speak without you having to say a word.

He was daring and individualistic – a trait which every designer tries to emulate.

Q. Given a million to spend in a day, what would you do?

A. I would gather all my family – immediate and extended – and give each one of them some cash because they have been a great blessing in my life.

I would also invest a portion in my Charity NGO Messy-Mercy, then fly out to Greece, Santorini for a little heaven on earth.

Q. Share your worst experience and how you overcame it?

A. It was between an agency and me as a client. I was disappointed by their lack of professionalism but have moved past it and learned from it.

Q. Who is that one local celebrity you wish to meet and why?

A. I think I have met them all. But one public figure I would like to meet would be Linah Mhohlo.

She is a force to reckon with – I really admire her poise and elegance.

Q. Why did you choose to become a stylist?

A. It was a passion, a gift that I had to unwrap. Passion is love and there is no greater joy than following what you love dearly.

I really love to make people feel and look good.

Celeb edition with Tsholofelo Dikobe
PASSION FOR FASHION: Tsholo Dikobe

Q. Which Ministry locally is your favourite and why?

A. The Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security.

My father was a soldier; I grew up in a military barracks so I got to love and understand the unsung heroes who protect us and how they operate.

The need for national security is a basic priority in our lives!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

  • I know almost all the African countries and can name their capitals. I was a great Social Studies student!
  • I hate flying, elevators and small spaces – I am claustrophobic.
  • I am very reserved.
  • I have been natural haired all my life.
  • I am funny and very loving (I have been told a lot.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR