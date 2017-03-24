Celeb edition with Tshepiso Molapisi AKA Kast

Having successfully completed his #TlatsaLebala 1, 000km walk, the man of the moment and Mmadinare native, Kast – real name Tshepiso Molapisi – is the feature of this week’s celeb edition.

Q. Can you share with me the Tlatsa lebala line up?

A. We made a decision that we will officially share it on Tlatsa Lebala platform first before anyone else.

Q. How much was your weight before the walk and how much have you lost since?

I weighed 109kg before and I haven’t weighed to see how much I lost.

But I have lost weight and will share the exact amount with you soon after weighing.

Q. What were you guys eating during your walk?

A. We mostly ate peanuts, raisins, energy bars and segwapa.

When we were lucky, we would be hosted by people and got to eat a full meal, like mealie meal and meat.

Q. Has the Office of the President contacted you?

A. No, they have not officially called me.

Q. Did you ever get tempted to stop?

A. Never ever – it was never an option!

Q. What was going through your mind when you were about to reach Riverwalk?

A. I couldn’t stop walking and I didn’t know what was going to happen – all was a surprise.

Q. Are you going back to the studio after Tlatsa lebala?

A. I am already in the studio. I recorded a track in Dibete in a tent.

The track is supposed to come this week.

Q. Which local artist would you love to collaborate with and why?

A. Anyone with a good product – I am ready to work.

Q. Have you told Casper Nyovest you managed with the walk?

A. Hahaha…I haven’t told him yet.

Q. Is Tlatsa lebala a one-off event or an annual thing?

A. Tlatsa lebala is an annual event.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

A. I honestly can’t think of anything!