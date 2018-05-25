Celeb Edition Timothy Sabuta aka La Timmy

Timothy Sabuta, popularly known as La Timmy, is a 34-year-old entertainer, DJ, artist and MC who has earned a cult following for his distinctive dance moves.

Q. What are the main challenges you face as a DJ?

A. The challenges I face are not being able to penetrate the outside market and not being recognised as one of the best.

Q. The relationship with the audience is crucial for a DJ. How do you set the balance between giving the crowd what they want and treating them to something new?

A. DJing is interesting because I always have the crowd’s attention – with that I can do anything and even create something new based on at the reception I am getting from the audience.

Q. Please recommend two DJs to our readers who you feel are worthy of mention?

A. DJ Jam n I and DJ Zoo. Jam n I is unique, she plays a different music genre from what the crowd always hear; also, being one of the few female DJs in the country, I would recommend her every day.

DJ Zoo plays deep house with passion and doesn’t back down on it and that’s what I like about him.

Q. How would you describe your style?

A. I am one in a million – I am a performer, good on the decks and preach my art.

Q. What’s your backup plan if there’s an equipment malfunction?

A. I always carry my personal DJ set, that’s up-to-date and serviced.

Q. How do you juggle family life and your career life?

A. Time management and discipline have helped me throughout my career.

Q. What is your most memorable moment with your fans?

A. When I get the chance to take selfies and they express their feelings about my creative art and performances.

It’s always good feedback that helps me grow as an artist.

Q. Your performance at the Annual Khawa challenge, was it planned?

A. I prepare for every event I am booked at, so Khawa was well planned for.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?