Celeb edition with Thato Melanie Tshiami

Bubbly and extremely outgoing, Thato Melanie Tshiami has the perfect attributes required to succeed in her role as a presenter on Yarona FM’s ‘The Next Level’ programme.

The gregarious 23-year-old Tonota native is also a respected MC and runs an artist management company called Dark Wolf Management.

Q. If you could change three things about your country what would you change?

The weather

The lack of investment in people and their ideas

Definitely the continuous terrible work ethics of government officials.

Q. Who is the most impressive famous person alive today?

A. Mark Zuckerberg. He created the biggest social media network in the world.

He brought Facebook and Instagram. He’s the reason the world is moving into the internet age and is the reason people have jobs as ‘influencers’.

Q. What one skill should everyone learn?

A. Cook. I’m always so shocked at people who can’t feed themselves because they can’t cook. It’s just crazy to me.

Q. What subculture do you wish you knew more about and why?

A. Nothing in particular.

I have a general interest in learning about anything that doesn’t make my brain angry when hearing or reading about it.

I’m very open-minded.

Q. What achievement are you proud of but most people would consider silly or weird?

A. I don’t know if it’s an achievement, but I know more about music than most people.

I study the origin of genres, sub-genres, artists and their lives and I usually document and archive every morsel of information to do with music.

People think I’m strange!

Q. Which period in history had the best fashion?

A. The 90s. Denim, dungarees, colour, caps to the side, caps to the back and some of the coolest sunglasses I’ve ever seen.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?