Celeb edition with Thato Kabelo Moruti

Celeb Edition this week caught up with the man pushing the Botswana’s one stop shop online community portal called ‘Tsena, Thato Kabelo Moruti, who hails from Makaleng village in the North East District.

Q.If your five-year-old self suddenly found himself inhabiting your current body, what would your five-year-old self do first?

A. I would have thought I am such a freaking genius and deserve to live in USA and work as Olivia Pope.

Q. Explain Tsena in a nutshell.

A. Tsena is an online community portal aimed at telling our Botswana story our way, through our own people, by our own people through everything that they do, from news, lifestyle, and established restaurants owned by Batswana.

Q. What’s invisible but you wish people could see?

A. The colours of the wind, this would just show how amazing God is and what a beauty life really is.

Q. What are some things that sound like compliments but are actually insults?

A. Living a luxurious life in Gaborone, but your mother lives in a shack somewhere in the country.

Q.You once wrote a book, are you planning on writing another one?

A. I’m constantly working on bits and pieces of my next breathtaking tapestry, but my real aim is to write gripping biographies of local celebrities, starting with a book about local soccer stars.

Q. You seem to be having a condition, are people aware of it and what must people know about it?

A. I have Ectodermal Dysplasia (ED). A group of closely related conditions of more than 150 different genetic disorders affecting the development or function of the teeth, hair, nails and sweat glands.

Depending on the particular syndrome ED can also affect the skin, the lens or retina of the eye, parts of the inner ear and other parts of the body.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?