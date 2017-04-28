Celeb edition with Samantha Mogwe

Samantha Kitlanang, otherwise known to many as Samantha Mogwe, is an artist/singer and a songwriter.

Celeb edition this week got in touch with this 28- year old song bird for a sneak peak into her awesome life.

1. What is your favourite song to belt out in a car, for karaoke?

It varies, and depends on how I am feeling. Currently, it’s “I miss you” by Adele, from her latest Album.

It has a lot of drums and it’s a great sing-a-long.

2. If I were to see your playlist right now, who are your top 2 most played artists and why?

Right now my two most played artists are Emeli Sande and Tiwa Savage.

These are very different women from two completely contrasting genres.

I listen to Emeli when I need some intellectual lyrical play writing, and then Tiwa brings am element of easy and fun African pop music.

3. What do you think of Botswana music industry?

It’s growing in leaps and bounds.

It has its challenges but it’s great to see resilience and a deep hunger and desire to take the music craft seriously and to also push forward in terms of breaking out of Botswana.

More risks are being taken and artists are trying to work smarter.

4. Do you write all your lyrics, and if you do,where do you draw the inspiration and the process?

Yes, I write my own lyrics (not to say I don’t intend on co-writing or having songs being written for me).

I draw inspiration from everything really; conversations I have with people, issues trending on social media, news reports, and ideas people have.

I also draw inspiration from personal lessons.

5. What is one of your memorable thing on stage?

I think it would have to be when people are singing my music back at me.

That always gets to me.

I don’t think it’s anything that I will ever get used to.

6. Where would you like to live and why?

Canada because I only hear great things about living in Canada from people who live there or who have lived there.

7. Tell me two things you wish people had and why?

A sense of urgency and appreciation of Life.

These two go hand in hand, when you wake up every morning knowing that tomorrow is never promised, you are forced to make the most of that day; work hard and do all you can to not to waste a single second.

8. Who is your favourite singer and why?

Brandy- The tone of her voice is rich, and I like to refer to her as a “vocal bible”.

She uses her voice as an instrument in terms of how she lays her vocals.

She also pays close attention to the little details that many vocalists overlook when singing- I mean, how can you make music out of just breathing and sighing?

9. If given a day to spend P1 million what would you do?

A day? Is that even enough time to spend a million bucks? Go to Paris and live it up.

Experience the fashion, food, artistry and culture.

10. You are a wife and now a mother, how do you handle your career and your family?

From the beginning, I realised that I needed to prioritise my schedule.

My husband and I try to have clear communication in terms of our schedules.

That helps a lot because we are able to ensure that our schedules never clash, and if they do, a plan is made.

I also realised that it’s fine to decline certain things if my schedule doesn’t allow me to fully commit.

I try not to do anything half-heartedly. So if I cannot do something, I simply say no.

Not many people are able to do that out of fear of offending someone else.

11. If I were to spend a day with you, how would you impress me?

The best way to anyone’s heart is through great hospitality and what better hospitality than through home cooked food, lol! I would probably make an amazing meal for you.

I am quite good at baking by the way so be sure to have red velvet cupcakes or some amazing sweet brownies.

12. Name your holiday destination locally and why?

Kasane, it’s a reminder that God exists and that He created this world in such beauty and splendour.

Five things people don’t know about you?