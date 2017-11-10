Celeb edition with Rorisang Mogojwe

This week’s celeb edition, Rorisang Mogojwe is a news reporter and reader at Yarona FM.

With a flair for the written word, the Gabane native is also an editor at Pristine Magazine and passionate Women Empowerment advocate.

What’s the sickest you’ve ever been?

I recently spent the night in hospital after an anxiety attack.

Doctors said it was the result of exhaustion, stress and all the energy drinks I have been consuming to cope with the pressure.

Sometimes we get so caught up in the rat race and over work ourselves, forgetting to take care of our health.

Q. If you had to be named after a city or country, which would it be and why?

A. Venezuela. Sounds like the type of name I would call myself when I don’t want someone to know my real name – and it sounds exotic.

Q. Describe something that’s happened to you for which you had no explanation?

A. When objects mysteriously fall from my hand when I am holding them and I can’t explain why or how.

Some say it’s clumsiness but I think gravity just has zero respect for my hands!

Q. Tell me about someone you really admire?

A. So many! But my favourite person right now is Matlhogonolo Mponang.

The first time we met, we happily chatted the entire night away not knowing who the other was.

It was such a refreshing conversation, filled with many laughs and revelations about womanhood.

We were only introduced at the end of the night and I Googled her a week later and I was blown away by her achievements.

She excels in both her personal and professional life and inspires many people.

When I grow up I want to be just like her!

Q. What do you do in your free time?

A. If I’m not napping or reading then I’m probably out lunching with friends or family – there’s nothing like good conversations over good food and good wine.

Q. What’s your take on the current government?

A. The current government does not do enough to recognise the rights of marginalised groups such as sex workers and LGBTI.

While some efforts have been made, there is still so much room for improvement.

On another note, I can’t wait to have a First Lady next year.

Hopefully she will lead the women and girls empowerment agenda and push it further.

Q. Your opinion on radio today?

A. Honestly, it could be a lot better.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?