Celeb Edition with Resego Motlhokathari

Popular radio and TV presenter, Resego Motlhokathari is known for his soothing, sultry sound.

The 28-year-old from Hebron is also a respected motivational speaker and a highly sought-after Event MC.

Q. Tell us about your rise to stardom?

A. I have always wanted to do radio and TV.

I remember back in the days I used to imitate people in adverts and newsreaders.

In 2011 I went to Duma FM and I found Kealeboga Dihutso who then told me that they had auditions the previous week but I insisted they listen to my demo and the next day I joined the radio station! I have been My Star presenter since 2012.

In 2013 I joined RB2 Radio station, I do news reading, sports and have a show called ‘Sunday Ballads’.

Q. Your ‘Sunday Ballads’ show?

A. I love it, it’s close to my heart and I am never late to the show even after a hectic night or whatever.

I never miss it.

I do it with my heart and soul.

I love its music because it’s music I grew up listening to.

Q. Do friends or family ever treat you differently since you became famous?

A. Yes – but I always try to show them that I am the same person

Q. Are you in a relationship? And if not, describe your ideal partner?

A. NO! My ideal type of person should be stress-free, who will love me.

I am not particular about looks because I feel looks come after the person.

Q. What’s one thing you have done and really regretted the next day?

A. Hahahaha, we had a shoot in Francistown and a fan came to me and said I was cute and asked to kiss me.

I then decided why not and shockingly after the kiss they wanted to constantly keep in touch but I didn’t allow that.

Q. Have you ever had a stalker? If so, how did you handle it?

A. Oh yes I have had stalkers! I had this female stalker who would put my pictures on her social media profiles; she would copy and paste my status and she would take pictures with me.

I felt she was just a loyal fan.

I then realised after taking those selfies, she would pretend somehow we had a relationship.

I talked to her and told her how I felt – she didn’t get it though and I ended up blocking her.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?