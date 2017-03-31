Celeb edition with Oratile Kefitlhile

Gorgeous Gabz FM News Reporter and Anchor Oratile Oaratwa Kefitlhile, gives us a sneak preview into her personal life in this week’s Celeb Edition. Enjoy the read as the 27-year-old lanky lass from Gabane gets up close and personal with Voice Photojournalist, JENNIFER LETSHWITI.

Q. What are you most afraid of?

A. I perceive fear as False Evidence Appearing Real so as a Christian young woman in the media industry, the only fear I have is fear itself.

Q. What is your biggest achievement so far?

A. My biggest achievement so far is having worked for all the four commercial radio stations in Botswana under the age of 30 without applying for anyone of them.

Q. When are you getting married?

A. Just like most women out there, I would like to get married one day and start my own family. So I believe God for a husband at his own appointed time.

Q. Besides radio what else interests you and why?

I love communications so much that even outside radio, I engage in related activities like hosting corporate events, talking to other women, engaging in motivational talks and inspirational conversations.

I am a farmer, I keep small stock and plough.

I am also an ambassador for different entities including Masa Square Fashion Show and mentorship program, Childhood Cancer and The Make Over Place Hair Salon and Spa.

Q. If you were a member of parliament what motion would you table?

A. I would push a motion which prescribes a 40% quota for women in Boards of companies, failure to do so would result in those companies being prohibited from participating in public tenders.

Q. You were once fired at Yarona FM while partaking in Miss Botswana 2015,what really happened?

A. I heard my replacement on air just like any other ordinary listener; I was told a business decision had to be made because my journey in Miss Botswana could not be predicted.

Q. What is your view on sex before marriage?

A. As a born again Christian, knowing what the word of God says about pre-marital sex, I believe that only married people are at liberty to engage in sexual matters.

In short, I do not believe in pre-marital sexual engagement.

Q. What is the best advise you’ve ever received?

A. The best advice I ever received was ‘walk into a room full of people, believing none of them like you.

Q. Your holiday destination and why?

A. My all time favourite holiday destination would have to be Italy because of the fashion, the food, the city streets (tourist attraction sites), the infrastructure and the general ambiance.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I’m a tongue sucker (ke anya leleme)

2. I’m a multi-linguist (speaking 5 languages currently; English, Setswana, Kalanga, Shona and Hindi)

3. I am a DIY fanatic (I make little things with my own hands – bed side mats, re-design t-shirts, sew table mats etc)

4. I’m an aspiring poet – I write a lot of poetry and recite now and then

5. I’m a female petrol head :I love cars and know more about them than an average woman would. It’s crazy, but it’s nice.