Celeb edition with Onkutlwile Thamage

Thanks to his tireless reporting for Botswana Television’s News, Onkutlwile Thamage’s voice is one of the most recognisable in the country.

Feared and respected in equal measure, the investigative journalist is from Tlokweng – he is also this week’s Celeb Edition.

Q. You report on crime – what motivates you to cover such stories?

A. I have always wanted to be a journalist.

I always followed the stories and investigative pieces of Kagiso Malepa, who is a reporter at BTV. He inspired me a lot and I really like the way he conducts his investigations and reporting.

When I had the opportunity to be employed at BTV, Malepa mentored me. I wanted to have my own brand on investigation field.

BTV news is often dominated by conferences so I wanted to do investigative stories to enhance the bulletin.

Q. You once made the news for allegedly attempting to commit suicide – what actually happened?

A. It was so disappointing to see a veteran reporter writing a defamatory story about me in 2014, giving the public an unfactual story that I was admitted at Kasane Primary Hospital after attempting suicide.

He failed to get his facts right; the truth of the matter is I was admitted there because of a migraine not a failed suicide!

Q. Do you plan to get married one day?

A. Yes, I am likely to marry in the future.

I cannot confirm the date and time frame, but it will eventually happen.

I will send you an invitation card.

Q. Whose your celebrity crush and why?

A. Amantle Brown and Lebo Sekgobela of Lion of Judah.

They are an inspiration to me.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?