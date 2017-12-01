Celeb Edition with Moses Kago Maruping aka Rudeboy Necta

38-year-old Molepolole-native Moses Kago Maruping a.k.a Rudeboy Necta, is a seasoned journalist with a proud media career spanning over 15 years.

Currently the Managing Director of a Digital Media Marketing and Public Relations Agency called WindRush Communications, Rudeboy Necta is also the editor of an online magazine dubbed Botswana Unplugged.

Q. Are you more of a hunter or a gatherer?

A. I believe I’m forever hunting for that elusive sense of peace and opulence, hence why I work hard every day to provide to all those who matter in my life.

Q. What’s your favourite 90s jam?

A. Mark Morrison – Return of the Mack.

Q. What was the last gift you gave someone?

A. My wife’s beautiful diamond wedding ring this past Saturday.

Q. Tell me something about your last job, other than money, that would have inspired you to keep working there?

A. For me money is always the last thought in whatever job that I do.

So in all the vocations that have crossed my path, it was always about me proving that I am worth more than the actual quid in hand.

I am a passionate creative who puts in work first and expects rewards later, no matter how scant.

Q. Which two organisations outside your own do you know the most people at and why?

A. I click very well with our colleagues at Botswana Tourism Organisation and Rail Park Mall (under Khumo Property Asset Management).

For me some of the people I have encountered here are the most self-effacing and always come to the party to support local entrepreneurs such as myself.

Q. How would you convince someone to do something they didn’t want to do?

A. I guess the trick is not to convince but to simply show cause why they ought to do what they are tasked to do.

Mind you, each one of us gotta live by this John Bunyan quote: “You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”

Q. What do you miss most about being in the newsroom?

A. The newsroom will always be my first love hence why Botswana Unplugged online lifestyle magazine was established, to feed that passion I have for the media.

Q. Who inspires your fashion sense and why?

A. Growing up I always loved buying magazines such as GQ and Men’s Health.

So I have always kept in touch with all the latest trends, and I just dress the way I feel comfortable.

I love to look good whenever I step out, whenever necessary though – but at times I’m just a jean, cap, and golfer person.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?