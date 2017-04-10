Celeb edition with Michael Hall

The 29-year-old Michael Hall was born and bred in Gaborone. The digital/social marketing professional is currently working for Pernod Ricard Sub-Saharan Africa as a Community Manager for Botswana and Zambia. He is this week’s Celeb Edition.

Q. How long have you been engaged with social networking/media channels?

A. I’ve been engaging with SM platforms for just over 10 years, but as a career about 5 years now.

Q. Can you give me an example of a limitation of a social network that you have experienced and overcome or worked around?

A. Social Media has no limits to what you can do. Whenever you find difficulty, Google is always your friend.

Q. What is the weirdest prank call that you have made?

A. LOL. Geez I can’t remember, I think it was in high school, where we used to call random folks and act like cops and tell them we had a warrant for their arrest.

Q. Ugly and live forever or look attractive and die in a year?

A. Ugly and live forever! It’s about the person you are on the inside.

Q. If you could wake up tomorrow in the body of someone else, who would you pick and what would you do?

A. I’d wake up as me, I love the person I am and what I do. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone.

Q. How do you start a conversation?

A. Greetings, ‘Hello’ or LOL.

Q. Age is nothing but a number, what’s your take?

A. Yes, it’s nothing but a number. There’s no age limit to success.

Q. What cheers you up?

A. My family.

Q. What did you do for your latest birthday?

A. Spent it with my two favourite girls.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am very shy.

I am very forgetful.

I wanted to be an artist when I grew up.

Nine years ago in Johannesburg, I nearly lost my life after being brutally stabbed.