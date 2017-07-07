Celeb Edition with Mercy Rabaone Thebe

This week’s feature, Mercy Rabaone Thebe, was born and bred in Francistown, although her family originate from Tonota.

Thebe is a corporate PR expert, a brand strategist, a digital media influencer and an events management specialist.

The highly impressive young Motswana is currently the Managing Director of Brainfuse Group and also the Head of Public Relations at Limkokwing University.

Q. If you could spend the day with anyone in the world, from any time in history, who would it be?

A. Without a doubt it would have been the late Michael Jackson, whom I personally think is the greatest entertainer of all time.

I grew up being intrigued by his life and pursuit of excellence through his passion for music.

To date, I have read many books, watched so many documentaries and interviews about him and I still find it hard to sum up who he really was behind the mask.

As one of his ultimate fans, I’d give anything to spend a day with him and get to know the real him and what made him so extraordinary.

Q. If you were the Minister of Youth what would you do?

A. I would introduce a Youth Parliament, which would give youth a platform to table and discuss issues that affect them.

This platform would also empower and enable youth to discuss the national issues on a larger scale in a proper forum and in front of experienced moderators and prepare them for future leadership of the country.

Q. What can you say about our local celebrity branding?

A. Most of our local celebrities need more than just a wardrobe change.

I think it’s high time they start investing in their Personal Brand Management and engage professional consultants like Brainfuse Group to assist them with handling their image, public relations, social media, corporate endorsements and so forth.

Stylists, Hair and Make Up specialists are professionals who form what we call a ‘glam-squad’ that ensures one’s entire look is flawless from head to toe – it’s sad that most local celebrities don’t engage these professionals to assist them in that area.

Q. What attributes does one need to stay in the game for as long as you have?

A. Dedication, passion, hard work, perseverance and a very thick skin! You need to believe in yourself before anyone else will.

You also need to build and maintain an admirable personal brand that people and corporates will be proud of and want to associate with.

Q. Your ultimate holiday destination and why?

A. Bora Bora which is a Society Islands of French Polynesia in the Pacific Ocean.

I just love the place – white sands and blue waters, a true tropical paradise that I would love to visit some day.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I can rap and my favourite music genre is Hip Hop.

2. I hate driving; when I get rich I will have my own chauffeur.

3. I have a phobia of snakes and I am allergic to nuts and watermelon.

4. I was blind for a month due to an eye operation gone wrong during my teens.

5. I cannot ride a bicycle nor swim.