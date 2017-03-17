Celeb edition with Matlhare Matlhare

The Morning Show presenter and Marketing and Public Relations Consultant Director,Matlhare Matlhare popularly known to his fans and followers as Msquared and “Set top box weee” is our feature this week.

Msquared was born 29 years ago in Lerala village. Let’s hear what he has to say.

Q. What challenges are you experiencing right now?

A. I recently moved from my previous day job as a lecturer, to start up my own Marketing and P.R consultancy company and it means I don’t have a pay check yet.

Q. Wat keeps you up at night?

A. The desire to see people free from whatever oppression they might be going through.

Q. What’s your take on co-parenting?

A. If it takes two to make one, then it should take two to grow one. (Kgetsi ya tsie e kgonwa ke go tshwaraganelwa.)

Q. Was there a person in your career who really made a difference?

A. Yes. there are people actually, but just to mention a few, my mother, Letlhogonolo Paulo, Wabo Shabani, Keneetswe Thekiso, and Otshidile Onkabetse.

Q. What is your biggest regret and why?

A. I don’t think I have any regrets, because all experiences in my life have taught me to be a better person every time.

Q. What would you do if you won the lottery?

A. Hahaha… I think it depends on the prize money.

If it’s over a million, I think I would do everything I can to reduce the current unemployment situation in Botswana by creating jobs.

Q. What is the most hurtful thing, someone has ever said to you?

A. Eish…whilst I was struggling to finish school, My dad came to my room one day and said “what is your plan in life? You will never amount to anything”. From that day on, I set out on a journey to prove to myself that I am not a failure.

So I love my dad, for saying those hurtful words.

Q. Tell us about a time when things didn’t work the way you wanted— like a promotion you wanted and didn’t get, or a project that didn’t turn out how you had hoped.

A. My major story is, it actually took me 9 years to get my BA (Hons) Degree which is supposed to take 3 years.

It’s a journey I share with many young people I meet daily.

The question is, what do you do when the normal system disqualifies you?

Q. Five things people didn’t know about you?

I am an ordained Evangelist and Pastor.

I love swimming, motor bikes and horse riding.

I am not taken yet but I believe she is somewhere close by.

My family members are my best friends and my strength.