Celeb Edition with Magdeline Lesolobe aka Charma Gal

This week Celeb Edition catches up with one of the country’s most successful singers and biggest stars, Charma Gal.

With seven successful albums to her name, the Lerala-native – real name, Magdeline Lesolobe is famous for her distinctive sound and regular use of controversial lyrics.

Love her or hate her, you certainly can’t ignore her!

Q. What do you do on a daily basis?

A. On a daily basis, I go for rehearsals and business meetings.

Q. Which artist do you wish to work with and why?

A. I wish to work with any artist because I believe all of us are talented.

Q. What is the most expensive item you have ever bought?

A. I didn’t buy anything expensive because I didn’t travel or go on a holiday.

That’s when I am able to get something expensive.

Q. How do you balance motherhood and being an entertainer?

A. When I am on stage I know that there are three people in my life who need my attention – my two sons and their daddy.

I make sure I spend time with Thandolwame while George is at school.

During weekends, when I am free, we go out or daddy cooks for us by the fire.

Q. What is the most embarrassing thing you have ever worn?

A. I don’t remember wearing something embarrassing, unless I forgot.

Q. You seem to be keeping in good shape, what’s the secret?

A. I make sure I create time to exercise – and by the way, I train on my own.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?