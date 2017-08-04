Celeb edition with Letty Knowles

This week Celeb Edition gets up close and personal with colourful make-up artist Letty Knowles.

The glamorous Mochudi-born youngster is well known for his daring fashion sense, as well as his party-loving lifestyle and posting semi-nude pictures of himself on social media.

Your big break came when you impressed on TV talent show, My Star. Tell us about your journey.

To tell the truth that was just a crazy and fun stunt, planned by my dramatic self and a friend.

Q. Have you always been singing?

A. I am not really a singer, I am what you can call a performer! Even in the shower, I put up on a show and my soul tells me even Beyonce can’t beat that!

As a local socialite, take us through a typical weekend.

I truly like my ‘me’ time; chilling at home, thinking, planning, budgeting, eating, cleaning, you name it.

I am that friend that when I receive an, ‘Are you going out tonight text’, my response is, ‘Okay fine, yaaaaaza you convinced me’.

Q. You are also involved in the beauty industry – how did that come about?

A. Since forever I have been a different kinda boy, I liked nice things and this showed during civilian day, which I heard my tswana medium friends call ‘dress to kill day’.

Everyone, even the teachers and grounds-men, would wait to see what I have in store for them that day.

The slaying passion grew and when I got to tertiary it was on steroids! I began to fully beat my face and learn how to better my craft.

Whilst studying in the USA, I had the chance to work with Bobby Brown (Philly) for Penn Fashion Week and right there the love was real.

Q. Following your social media pages you are not one to shy away from posting semi-naked if not extreme pictures – how do you deal with critics?

A. Semi-nude yes but extreme no! What I can say is, “If their name isn’t God, their opinion doesn’t matter and their approval isn’t needed!”

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

A. I am sympathetic but hardly show it because people like taking advantage.