Celeb edition with Lawrence Ookeditse

Lawrence Ookeditse, who originates from Mosetse village in the central district, is a former columnist, radio presenter, youth activist and political analyst for both TV and radio.

Ookeditse currently works for the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, where he serves as a policy specialist on youth development.

In the past, people were buried with the items they would need in the afterlife – what would you want to be buried with?

I’d probably want to be buried with a couple of books, a soccer ball and a riffle – I consider myself a fine marksman!

Q. What ‘old person’ traits do you have?

A. Hehehe! Perhaps I give advice a little too much? Also, I probably care too much about the country, the world and other such things young people consider abstracts that only old people are concerned about.

Q. What invention doesn’t get a lot of love, but has greatly improved the world?

A. I think the sewerage system. A couple of years back I read about its invention by Joseph Bazalgatte in London in the 1800s in response to a lot of waste that was causing epidemics such as cholera.

This invention sanitised cities and keeps away epidemics but is often taken for granted.

Q. What’s something you really resent paying for and why?

A. School fees at private schools! Unfortunately if you want to give your child a strong early education it is something you have to do.

But I resent paying it because I feel the fees are extortionate yet you do all the homework everyday with the kid.

Besides, I still feel the public education system needs to be upgraded such that one needs not send their kids to a private school.

As it is, we are near choice less.

I know when this debate crops up some people say you have a choice to withdraw your kid- but it’s not a real choice.

You’d have a real choice if the alternative was equally, or close to being equally, attractive.

This is a sector I strongly feel must be regulated to control arbitrary inflation of costs.

So yeah, school fees!

Q. Do you harbour ambitions of becoming a member of parliament?

A. For now I have some work to do with the Ministry of Youth Sport and Culture Development.

Once my duty is done here, it is something to look at.

I have one reason for considering it when the right time comes – our communities need transformation and building.

I consider myself a community builder.

Q. What are your most important rules when going on a date?

A. Rules on a date? Do I have any? No, none.

The other side of my life is too structured for my liking; social get-togethers I prefer to be unstructured and for them to take whatever form they take.

Q. You were recently trending on social media due to your rumoured homosexuality – care to comment?

A. Homosexual? Seriously though, no I am not homosexual.

Why social media may say it I do not know- I love to dress well and to be well kempt, I follow fashion trends and at times I set trends.

I’ve seen gay people do just that and I think it’s the main reason some gossip would say that.

Nothing is wrong with it, if I was I’d say I am – I’m bold enough to come out.

But again, you do know mischievous social media people have also said ‘I am doing’ some beauty queen yet she is not even mine.

Tomorrow they’ll probably say I was involved in some orgy.

You slay and have your eye firmly on the goal, and my goal is to serve our youth and build our communities.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?