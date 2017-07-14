Celeb edition with Kemo C. Mason AKA Chrispin The Drummer

Drumming with Chrispin

This week’s CELEB Edition features Kemo C. Mason popularly known as Chrispin The Drummer from Kopong. The hugely talented Disk Jockey (DJ) is known for his high-energy act that merges his remixes with the explosive energy of drums.

Q.What could have been your ideal career and why?

A. Military pilot, I love fast planes.

Q. Which country would you wish you were born and raised, why?

A. South Africa, the opportunities there are endless, when you have talent you have it, they push, simple, no jealousy.

Q. Name one local DJ you think is your favourite and why?

Young upcoming hiphop DJ called Quest, he’s simply talented. His skills of using decks are so amazing you’d think he uses a controller. He is also eager to learn and he’s a good listener.

A. What is it like being in a relationship while you are in the limelight?

It’s not easy, all eyes are always on you and your partner.

There is always someone waiting for something to go wrong as well as the endless gossip aimed at breaking up the relationship.

Only the strong pass the test.

Q.What is your worth and why do you think so?

A. I’m worth the same amount as internationals.

With some it’s just the names and no talent.

We have the same and sometimes better talent than international DJs and besides we are the guys who push the events this side.

Promoters have to raise the bar and start paying.

Q. An American RnB star Usher says to you, “I will give you US$1 million to spend a day with your woman, would you agree or not,why?

A. Hahaha…I refuse to understand this question and that’s all I can say.

Five things people don’t know about you?