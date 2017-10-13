Celeb Edition with Kelebogile HT Tautona Mabua

Having roved the country catching up with local celebrities in their comfort zones, this week Celeb Edition features the self-proclaimed President of Hip-Hop, Maun born Kelebogile HT Tautona Mabua.

Famous for hits such as ‘Gotta Go’, ‘Fatshe Leno’, ‘So Called Friends’ and ‘State of the Nation Address’, HT Tautona talks music, family and expensive purchases.

Q. You have been awfully quiet for some time – what would you say to reassure fans who might think you are out of the game?

A. I am not out, just that I like to take time between my projects. It has been four years since my last album and I don’t see it as a long gap.

I write my music around events happening in the society, so sometimes when it seems I’m taking too long, it’s because I’m observing.

I’m currently working on a project with a young Ramotswa lad by the name of Tobie.

Q. You mentioned you write music – how did that come about?

A. Music has always been a part of me that I could not detach from.

I taught myself to write music at home in my brother’s studio.

He used to produce music for hip-hop groups, 18 n Life and DMG’s.

I would sneak into the studio and see how they put their sentences together and within the two years – from 1998 to 2000 – I could write a complete song.

Q. You have been married for seven years now – how are you finding it?

A. There really hasn’t been that much of a difference because I married my best friend.

We still go out and have fun together and happily raise our seven-year-old daughter.

Q. How do you balance married life, a music career and playing for the UB Giants Softball team?

A. It’s all about prioritizing on the important things. You can never have a conflict if you know what comes first in your life.

Q. Problems arise from not identifying the important stuff from the less important.

A. What is the most expensive item you have ever owned?

It would have to be my DJ equipment. I bought it for P35, 000 in 2012.

I did not see it as a splurge but rather an investment because I managed to recover my money within a year. It is still the one I use now!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am a pretty good cook if I do say so myself. I love experimenting with new recipes and exploring different tastes.

2. I was a DJ before becoming an artist. I now do both but my DJ work is mostly for corporate events.

3. I mentor young music artists, especially in Hip Hop and RnB. That doesn’t mean I turn those of other genres away – if I can’t help, I would link them up with someone who can.

4. I have a lot of cattle; I don’t even know how many altogether.

5. I am the first ever Botswana Music Union Hip Hop Album of the year award winner for ‘Phunyaselesele’ in 2006.