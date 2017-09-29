Celeb edition with Joseph Mothibi

This week’s Celeb Edition features Joseph Mothibi. Popularly known as Joey, the Phitshane Molopo native came to prominence as a presenter on the popular magazine show, ‘Our Wedding Day’, which is set to launch its 3rd season soon.

Q. If you could trade lives with one person for an entire day who would it be and why?

A. Donald Trump; I want to know how it feels to be the leader of the free world.

Q. What would be the most difficult thing for you to give up?

A. Definitely coffee! It’s a serious fix.

Q. Name something you’ve always wanted to try but have been too scared to?

A. Well I’m generally an adrenaline junky – nothing ever scares me! Most of the scary things I have ever wanted to try, I have done.

Q. What accomplishment are you most proud of?

A. My best piece of work is still yearning to be birthed, only then will I share.

Q. What drives you to do what you do? What motivates you?

A. A number of factors drive me to do what I do – love between two people, that has manifested into oneness ie; marriage!

The love for reality Television production.

The challenge of doing an unscripted production and just the love I’m getting from ‘Our Wedding Day’ viewers about the great work the team and I are doing.

Q. What did you love most about the place you grew up? And what were you not so fond of?

A. I grew up in Mogoditshane and it taught me the importance of humility.

I got to learn and appreciate my self even more, having lived there.

I hated the crime there though! Everything else was kosher.

Q. Which character from a TV show or a book have you always resonated with?

A. Lol… Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?