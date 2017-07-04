Celeb Edition with Daniel Kenosi

This week we feature one of the most controversial public figures in the country, Daniel Kenosi.

A former reporter with The Voice, the 27-year-old Palapye native, who owns an advertising agency called Tlotso Creations, has 145, 386 followers on Facebook and is a prominent voice online.

1). You are a person of controversy, how do you deal with it?

I always hear that but I choose to ignore that because I have accepted it.

3). How does it feel to be locked up in a police cell?

It is not good at all because your freedom is taken away.

I would never wish anyone to experience that.

4). Given a day to live what would you do?

I would repent and ask God to wash away all my sins.

5). What happened to your Paparazzi newspaper?

I decided to make it online because the world has gone digital now.

6). Have you ever had an angry fan beat you up?

No never – I have only received threats.

7). Who is your all time celebrity crush locally and why?

I don’t have any – rather I have dated all of them!

8). Name one local artist whom you think does not belong in the music industry and why?

Lecco Kenosi because he does not have talent.

9). Five things people don’t know about you?