Celeb edition with Charity Mbulawa-Baaitse

32-year-old Serowe native Charity Mbulawa-Baaitse is this week’s celeb. With over 97, 000 followers on Instagram, not to mention almost 28, 000 on Facebook, the style-icon is one of the most watched individuals in the country.

Mbulawa-Baaitse owns MaterialGirls – a lavish fashion boutique that boasts the latest trends.

Q. What inspires you?

A. I get inspired by people’s success stories.

People who started from the bottom and made something of themselves, people who are driven by passion.

I gather most of my inspiration in life from my husband, who happens to be my business mentor, business partner and my pastor.

Q. What do you recommend: heels, wedges, platforms or flats?

A. Depends on the occasion – on a casual, laidback day, flats; and for stepping out to an occasion, heels.

Q. What’s the most beautiful place you have been and why?

A. I have been to so many places it’s hard to choose one.

But so far Beverly Hills because it’s the most recent destination I visited; the memories are still fresh and for a moment there I felt like I was living in my dreams!

Q. If you could live someone else’s life for a day, who would you choose and why?

A. I really appreciate my life so much; I honestly wouldn’t want to live like anyone else.

What’s one choice you really regret?

I don’t live a life of regrets.

I take every bad thing that has ever happened to me as a lesson and I move on.

Every single thing, bad and good that has ever happened in my life has helped to make me the woman I am today.

Q. When you’re having a bad day, what do you do to make yourself feel better?

A. I like to spend time with myself. When I feel down I take time off to ‘do me’. No children, no husband, no friends, just me. This always rejuvenates me so much.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?