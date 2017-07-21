Celeb Edition with Bruce Leonard Nkgakile

This week we feature proud Maitengwe native, Bruce Leonard Nkgakile. Currently the Botswana Democratic Party’s Youth League Treasurer, the former television producer is also a successful entrepreneur.

Q. What made you join politics?

A. I always wanted to be a President from a tender age – I joined politics as it seemed a natural thing to do.

Q. If you were chosen as an Honourable Minister, which ministry would you pick and why?

A. I would choose the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development or Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

I have a lot of experience in both and as such my expertise would benefit the country!

Q. Are you in a relationship?

A. I am in a relationship with my lovely girlfriend whom I can’t name.

Q. What local celebrity would you rate as a perfect ten?

A. I fear victimisation on this one.

Q. What is the craziest thing that one of your teachers did?

A. A certain teacher once slapped me at Junior school and that was crazy!

Q. What problem or situation did TV/movies make you think would be common, but when you grew up you found out it wasn’t?

Being a public figure and being yourself at the same time.

A. Five things people don’t know about you?