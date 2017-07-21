Celeb Edition with Bruce Leonard Nkgakile

This week we feature proud Maitengwe native, Bruce Leonard Nkgakile. Currently the Botswana Democratic Party’s Youth League Treasurer, the former television producer is also a successful entrepreneur.
Q. What made you join politics?
A. I always wanted to be a President from a tender age – I joined politics as it seemed a natural thing to do.
Q. If you were chosen as an Honourable Minister, which ministry would you pick and why?
A. I would choose the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development or Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.
I have a lot of experience in both and as such my expertise would benefit the country!
Q. Are you in a relationship?
A. I am in a relationship with my lovely girlfriend whom I can’t name.
Q. What local celebrity would you rate as a perfect ten?
A. I fear victimisation on this one.
Q. What is the craziest thing that one of your teachers did?
A. A certain teacher once slapped me at Junior school and that was crazy!
Q. What problem or situation did TV/movies make you think would be common, but when you grew up you found out it wasn’t?
Being a public figure and being yourself at the same time.
A. Five things people don’t know about you?
- I am a Spiritual person.
- I have never been employed before.
- I started business at 18.
- I am a passionate farmer.
- I grew up under a destitute program.