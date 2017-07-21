Home Entertainment Celeb Edition with Bruce Leonard Nkgakile

Celeb Edition with Bruce Leonard Nkgakile

By
Jennifer Neo Letshwiti
-
486
0
SHARE
Celeb Edition with Bruce Leonard Nkgakile
FUTURE PRESIDENT? Bruce Nkgakile

This week we feature proud Maitengwe native, Bruce Leonard Nkgakile. Currently the Botswana Democratic Party’s Youth League Treasurer, the former television producer is also a successful entrepreneur.

Q. What made you join politics?

A. I always wanted to be a President from a tender age – I joined politics as it seemed a natural thing to do.

Q. If you were chosen as an Honourable Minister, which ministry would you pick and why?

A. I would choose the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development or Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

I have a lot of experience in both and as such my expertise would benefit the country!

Q. Are you in a relationship?

A. I am in a relationship with my lovely girlfriend whom I can’t name.

Q. What local celebrity would you rate as a perfect ten?

A. I fear victimisation on this one.

Q. What is the craziest thing that one of your teachers did?

A. A certain teacher once slapped me at Junior school and that was crazy!

Q. What problem or situation did TV/movies make you think would be common, but when you grew up you found out it wasn’t?

Being a public figure and being yourself at the same time.

A. Five things people don’t know about you?

  • I am a Spiritual person.
  • I have never been employed before.
  • I started business at 18.
  • I am a passionate farmer.
  • I grew up under a destitute program.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR