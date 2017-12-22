Celeb edition with Betho Kegane Direlang aka Rre Direlang

Betho Kegane Direlang popularly known as Rre Direlang needs no introduction to radio listeners.

He has made it a point to religiously add his voice on current affairs programmes aired on all radio stations in the country.

The man who describes himself as an avid follower of current affairs was born in Molepolole 60 years ago.

He is also a farmer.

Q. What inspires you to call Radio Stations every day?

A. I believe that as a person you have to be informed about what is happening around you.

I just love current affairs.

Q. Where do you get airtime to make all those calls?

A. I buy it myself but in most cases when I don’t call, people call me and ask why they haven’t heard my voice, if I tell them I don’t have airtime they buy it for me.

Q. Who are your favourite local artists?

A. Franco, Sitika Sola, Maxy and Vee Mampenzy.

These artists touch my heart soul through their music

Q. Are you married?

A. I was married before and I am still hopeful I will walk down the aisle again.

Q. You are also popularly known as a bicycle rider, where is the bicycle?

A. I grew up in a family where bicycles were the mode of transport.

I still have my bicycle and cycling will always be a part of me.

Q. What do you want to be remembered for?

A. I want people to remember me as someone who loved his country with all his heart.

I love safety and wish to be sponsored to teach people about it.

Q. What are your plans for the holidays?

A. I never make plans. I am just waiting for people to invite to their gatherings so I can go and have fun.

Five things people don’t know about you?