Celeb Edition with Barbara Reatshwana Gotlop

Launching the new year in style, our first feature of 2018 is Barbara Reatshwana Gotlop.

Having recently turned 35, the Tsabong native is best known for her role as a Public Relations and Communication Manager at Mascom Wireless Botswana.

Q. If you could do anything for the rest of your life, what would it be?

A. A Relationship Expert – I believe I’m a very good listener and would do well in a psychology related career.

I get a lot of people inboxing me on social media about their relationship problems.

I guess that is influenced by my posts, like ‘Get you a man’ trend.

I enjoy helping others; there is something special about the words ‘Thank you’ after every session that makes me feel like an achiever.

Q. ‘Get you a man’ posts – what’s that all about?

A. The posts are meant to help my male followers keep check of the simple things that a woman wants in a relationship, and help a woman look out for certain qualities in a man.

I have been encouraged to do a blog and write a coffee-table book on the posts – it’s something I’m working on.

Q. What is more important to you, power or money?

A. This is a very difficult question. I am still young so perhaps in my future I will figure it all out.

I read somewhere about power and money and what I learnt is that yes money is important and will buy you a lot of what you need and want.

Power on the other hand doesn’t necessarily require money.

The only way you can have an impact as a person is if you influence others.

If you succeed at that, you will have power and you will matter in the grand scheme of life.

Q. What’s the most extreme example of poverty you have seen?

A. My job allows me to meet and interact with people from different backgrounds.

I have seen the extremist level of poverty in my country, where families lack basics such as food, shelter and in some areas water.

I have experienced first hand how these circumstances affect people’s lives in general, especially the youth.

Q. Besides work, what do you do?

A. After my 8-5, I am an entrepreneur.

Among other projects, I have recently started taking orders for my crocheting work and also discovered an international market for my work – I am really excited about this new development! I also spend a lot of time in my garden.

Q. Would you ever take back someone who cheated?

A. NO. I wouldn’t take back a partner who has cheated.

For me it means we have both failed dismally at communication, which is a very important aspect of any relationship.

Q. How did you spend your holidays?

A. When I was 25, I promised myself that I would spend my 35th birthday in Paris.

When my friend Nana, a seasoned traveller, mentioned she was doing the UK I couldn’t resist.

Another friend Botho joined in and we did a ‘Girls Trip’.

We went to Sweden’s Uppsala and Stockholm, United Kingdom’s London and France, Paris. Unfortunately we couldn’t do other places because of time but I will definitely go back.

Q. What is a relationship deal breaker for you?

A. OMG! I am very particular in that department.

It is difficult to choose one but let me focus on first impressions, unkempt and horrible personal hygiene is an immediate turn off.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?