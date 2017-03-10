Celeb edition with Amantle Brown

We feature the tiny but big vocalist Amantle Ntshole who is popularly known as Amantle Brown.

Born 24 years ago in Morwa, lets hear what she had to share with us this week.

Q. Besides music which profession would you have chosen and why?

A. Mineral Engineering because studying different types of minerals and the process they go through to make them valuable fascinates me and ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to work in mines.

Q. Who is your local boyfriend celebrity crush and why?

A. Nobody to be honest.I am too caught up into my music.

Q. What do you think about cohabitation?

A. If the connection is too deep and you can’t help it,I don’t see anything wrong with it and besides

my parents have been cohabiting for 15years and they are so in love.

Q. Why do some musicians take drugs before performance?

A. Before performing our nerves gets the best of us. Some of us depend on drugs and alcohol to suppress these feelings.

Q. What level did you reach in your Education?

A. I was doing my Mineral Engineering at University of Botswana. I froze my education in year 3 to pursue my music.

Q. Tell me about your proudest achievement?

A. Scooping 7 Awards after only 2 years of making music

Q. What was the gift you gave someone and who was it?

A. It was when I helped a friend through depression and now he is back to being creative and I am sorry I can’t mention their name.

Q. Should abortion be legalized and why?

A. To be honest I am stuck in between because if it’s legalized then we are going to have more cases of unprotected sex, hence influence the spread of HIV/AIDS.

And again the fact that abortion is not legalized, we see high cases of death rates and imprisonment due to backstreet abortion.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

– I am too assertive

– I have two siblings

– I have a very strong character

– I am friendly but when you cross my line I turn into a monster.

– I love video games, my favourite video game is Mortal Kombat.