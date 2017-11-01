CEDA/DBSA University Challenge winner named

Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources ( BUAN) student, Lebogang Pule, is the winner of this year’s CEDA/DBSA University Challenge.

The 30-year-old BSc Soil and Water Conservation Engineering student scooped the P200 000 prize plus an additional P10 000 at the award ceremony that was held at Gaborone International Convention Centre last night (Tuesday)

Pule’s winning idea entails producing fertilizer from organic waste by using earthworms to accelerate the aerobic decomposition of the waste.

The project is a multi-factoral approach to reducing the level of organic waste dumped at landfills, creating employment for the vulnerable sections of society such as the youth and women.