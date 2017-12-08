Cease fire

You know sometimes we take things for granted until its too late.

Recently there has been a social media war between Batswana and Nigerians after Wizkid’s show at the National Stadium.

Some Nigerians were hurling insults at Batswana for failing to fill up the stadium for their hommie.

Let me warn you, xenophobic attacks in South Africa started because of such small issues.

Shaya would like to advice men and women from the two countries to be careful with what they say to each other, some of these insults are totally uncalled for.

I hope DIS is monitoring all this.