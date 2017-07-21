Caught short

When your blesser messes with the law know you are in trouble.

This is what happened to these two luckless ladies over the weekend when their man of the night urinated in public at Mongala Mall in Kanye.

The Debswana employee unashamedly unzipped his trousers and proceeded to pee all over an ATM machine – what the unfortunate cashpoint did to deserve such a soaking is anyone’s guess!

When he noticed that security guards were on his heels, the Jwaneng man immediately split, disappearing into the night and leaving the girls alone.

Now next time choose your friends well – and for your information, Shaya knows just how to treat a woman!