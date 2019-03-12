Catching up with Bolelang

‘Mr King Goals’ coping well a year on from horror accident

A National Geographic programme plays quietly on a small television in the background. It follows the adventures of an old male tiger and his struggles to survive in the wild.

It is against this fitting backdrop that our interview with former Zebras striker, the legendary Ecco City Greens forward, Malepa ‘Chippa’ Bolelang takes place.

In his heyday of the mid 2000s, Bolelang was a tiger on the pitch, terrorising defences up and down the land with his power, pace and lethal right foot.

A natural goal-scorer of the highest calibre, the like of which local football has seldom produced, the Moshopha man achieved much in his storied career.

This success is evident in the living room of his Block 4 house, which is filled with the numerous trophies and countless medals he won during his playing days.

Bolelang was an integral part of the history-making Ecco team which won the Premier League in 2007; 12 years later, they remain the only side from the north to achieve such a feat.

‘Mr King Goals’ was Mamoja Diskie’s top scorer that season – as he was for much of his time at Ecco.

He recalls those days as some of the happiest of his life.

It is a life full of highs but which recently endured a devastating low. Just over a year ago, on 25 February 2018, as he celebrated his 36th birthday, Bolelang was involved in an accident that caused his leg to be amputated.

Whilst stopping briefly at a bar in Somerset, a woman inadvertently drove into a wall, which crumbled onto Bolelang’s right leg.

The burly former striker shrugs indifferently at the memory.

“It happened and there’s nothing I can do about it. If you don’t accept your situation, how will people be able to accept you?” reflects Bolelang, who adds that he came to terms with his new state three days after it happened.

The father of one is using a prosthetic leg that he said he bought with his medical aid and with the help of MVA.

“The leg was built in South Africa. I put it on when I go to work and remove it when I get home. I was told to remove it when I take a bath and am sleeping,” he explained, adding that he limps when using the artificial leg as his mind is not used to it.

When asked about his plans for football, he says he would love to give back to the game that made him a household name.

“I am planning coaching but the thing is coaching courses are done in Gaborone so I hear about them when they have already passed.”

Bolelang, who was the league’s top scorer in the 2005/06 season, admits he has put on weight since the accident.

For a man who used to be in peak physical condition, it is a frustrating development.

“Physically I am gaining a lot of weight because I don’t do anything, I am always home. The amputation affected my life very much. I did a lot of things by walking so for now I go to work when I come back I sit in the house. I sometimes go out to watch football but most of the times I watch games on television,” explained the BMC employee, adding the woman who caused his life-changing accident visited him in hospital and once at his home.

“Since then I have not heard from her and she has not even asked for forgiveness; so how can I forgive someone when who has not asked for forgiveness. Apparently there is a court case I am sure it will be listened too when I have fully recovered.”

Bolelang added that Botswana National Sports Commission has not helped him since the accident.

He concluded the interview by saying that he does not see Francistown City Greens in Premier League anytime soon as it does not have sponsorship.

Like the tiger in the background however, Bolelang has found a way to survive.