Catching them young

Fountain of Germs Chess Academy and Grivas Chess Academy will host a chess boot camp at Tlhalogang Junior Secondary School in Borolong village during Easter holidays.

The five day training camp is expected to attract at least 30 participants from Francistown and surrounding areas.

Participants would be students from primary, junior and senior schools both amateurs and professionals.

Registration fee is P500 and all participants will be awarded certificates at the end of the tournament.

Thapelo Molefe of Grivas Academy told Voice Sport that this is their inaugural boot camp, with the aim to host two such events every year.

He said the aim of the camp is to aid Botswana Chess Federation’s grassroots development efforts by helping introduce the game of chess to new players or students as well as deepening the understanding of the game for aspiring young chess players.

“The training will be done by qualified coaches so that we teach players the relevant skills. The response is good so far and we are urging parents to bring their kids for training,” said Molefe.

Molefe said it is imperative that they nurture talent from an early stage.

“Botswana Games are coming back this year and we strongly believe that with initiatives like this one, we’ll have a strong team representing our region,” said Molefe.