Castle Lite unlocks Frank Casino & DJ Speedsta in Gaborone!

For the first time ever, Castle Lite Unlocks is headed to Botswana! The brand synonymous with sub-zero temperatures is bringing the most extra cold concert to Gaborone on the 6th of April 2018 with the multitalented “Whole Thing” hit-maker, Frank Casino and the renowned DJ Speedsta, as the headlining acts.

Castle Lite is known for bringing international artists onto African shores, giving consumers the most innovative music experience with both local and international acts performing on one Extra Cold Stage.

The Castle Lite Unlocks concert has over the years seen international artists such as Kanye West, Drake, J Cole and Travis Scott grace the South African stage and since then, it has transcended into other African countries like Mozambique, Nigeria and Tanzania.

This year sees the brand bringing this experience to more people with the “Road To Castle Lite Unlocks”, which will give more countries a first-hand experience of the Castle Lite Unlocks experience.

Swaziland and Zambia have been unlocked to the lowest degree of sub-zero, now it’s time for Botswana to experience the Extra Cold stage.

Gaborone will have the best of both worlds with DJ Speedsta who has been a part of the Unlocks experience for a few years as well as Frank Casino, who will be performing alongside Chance the Rapper on the 30th of April 2018 in Johannesburg.

Frank Casino earned himself an award for Best Collaboration at the South African Hip Hop Awards in Dec, 2017. He is one of the younger artist breaking through, his influence goes beyond that of music but as a style icon shaping the street style of his generation.

DJ Speedsta scooped DJ of the year at the same awards and both remain consistent in being celebrated hip-hop culture curators in South Africa, so, who better than these top players to headline the Castle Lite Road To Unlocks for the first time ever in Botswana?

“Road To Castle Lite Unlocks aims to bring this innovative music experience to more people and we can’t wait for the third one to take place in Botswana. Road To Castle Lite Unlocks is going to be an epic celebration of African talent and we hope you’ll be a part of it!” – Marsha Kumire – Castle Lite Africa Brand Manager.

Frank Casino & Speedsta will grace the extra cold stage alongside Botswana’s very best – DJ Root, Bangu, Yaw Bannerman, DramaBoi, Veezo View, Bad Boy Brando, Robbie Rob and Ban-T.

Hosted by party starters, GabsDiva & Mdu Tha Party, the concert is set to take place on the 6th of April 2018 at the Stanbic Piazza and gates open at 6PM. Tickets are available at participating Liquoramas for P70.

This will sure send a cold wave of hip-hop in the whole city – you don’t want to miss it! In the meantime, grab a Castle Lite and see pack for more details on additional opportunities to stand a chance to win the VIP experience to the concert in Johannesburg.