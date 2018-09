Kgosi Tshiamo Sabone better known as Casper the DJ has dropped a soulful house album titled, Strings Attached.

The six tracks EP features a number of artists amongst them being, Kemo Tau, Abigail Issa, Rory and Frost Legato.

It was recorded at FME and Bang Gae Studios.It has songs such as Payback, which was Casper’s first single, Sunday Morning, Chit Chats, Middle of the Night and Otherways.

Before going solo, Casper was a member of the Strictly House Bound ground.