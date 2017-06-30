Casino revenue increases

The 2015/16 financial period indicates a slight increase of P225 206 160 in gambling revenue compared to P224 665 758 in the previous period.

According to the inaugural annual report of the Gambling Authority, of the ten casinos in the country, Grand Palm Casino took a leading position in the gross gaming revenue in the year 2015/16 raking in a cool P96 639 411 million.

It was followed by Gaborone Sun spinning in P84 433 461 and Marang Casino in Francistown taking third position with P10 851 700.

However, levies paid to Government decreased by one percent, from P21 632 045million down to P21 470 487 million representing a decrease of P 161 558 00.

Over the past five years Casinos have paid out to Government a total of P105 547 516 million in the form of levies.

Although revenues generated from gambling went up slightly, entrance revenue collected by casinos dipped by 12 per cent.

“The year under review witnessed a decrease in entrance revenues collected. From P 4 371 434 to P3 843 319,” indicates the Gambling Authority annual report.

Statistics from the annual report show that levies to Government since 2012 to 2016 have ranged between 20 and 21 percent with a total sum of P 105 547 516 being collected over the past five years.

The year 2014 was the worst with P 20 469 944 being remitted to Government.

Gaborone Sun Casino collected P1 234 300 million in entrance revenues, followed by Grand Palm and Menateng Casino in Selebi Phikwe collecting P1 023 045 and P275 900 respectively.

On other issues, the Gambling Authority which is a regulatory body of the gambling industry has already set in motion plans to commission research to broaden public understanding of gambling related harm.

Chief Executive Officer of the Gambling Authority, Thuli Johnson, is aware of the concerns associated with problem gambling and its addictions.

He says worldwide, the figure for compulsive gamblers is averaged at five percent.

“Botswana is yet to carry out a study to ascertain the actual figure and associated effects. Our key focus area is the management of a responsible gambling industry in order to protect the vulnerable against addiction and its negative consequences.”

Since taking over from the Casino Control Board last year April, the Gambling Authority is optimistic the industry will deliver its fair share in job creation, new direct foreign investment and a new revenue stream for the government.

The authority took a deliberate decision at its inception to put over 40 per cent of its job portfolio to first time employees.

“This industry is new and lends itself to even develop first time staff for their roles, to meet our stakeholder needs and ensure the regulator has a fresh approach to the Gambling industry of Botswana,” the CEO says in the annual report.