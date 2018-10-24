Career elevation summit expected to propel the economy

Acting President, Slumber Tsogwane, says this year’s Career Elevation Summit objectives are what the country needs to achieve its National Development Plan (NDP) 11 and National Vision 2036 which aim to propel the country to high-income status.

When officially opening the third career elevation summit on Wednesday afternoon, Tsogwane noted that the objectives of the summit also speak to the SADC that is wanted, African Union’s Agenda 2063 as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Most importantly they are what is needed by one to achieve personal success,” Tsogwane pointed out.

The objectives of the two-day summit include encouraging a generation that will embrace change and innovation at every stage of their lives; helping to create connections and perspectives that will change the way people work and lead.

Furthermore, the summit was looking to help young people develop personal strengths and relationships as a key driver of personal success.

Tsogwane further said the cornerstone of elevating careers and the country is talent management.

“We must stop thinking that this is just about potential employees. If people have unlimited potential, then surely everyone in the organization needs to be considered talent.”