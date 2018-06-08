Captivating GIMC 2018

700K to be spent on local artists, 3.5M for overall event

Perhaps the biggest musical extravaganza in Botswana, the annual Gaborone International Music and Culture (GIMC) week has been slated for the start of September.

The musical and lifestyle event, including comedy, poetry, choral, jazz, champagne picnic and the ever-popular musical festival will take place from the 1st to the 8th of September.

Last year’s show was overshadowed by tragedy when a stampede in the audience caused the death of University of Botswana (UB) student, Nametso Bogopa.

However, speaking with rejuvenated energy, the brains behind the concept, Thapelo Fish Pabalinga, stressed that organisers had taken measures to ensure there is no repeat at this year’s event.

“What we have done this time around is that we have doubled our security. We have also requested the assistance of the Botswana Police and the SSG and possibly even the DISS,” he explained.

Pabalinga further highlighted, “We cannot really be held responsible for people’s behaviour, but what we continue to do is to encourage people to behave. This is a music festival, we cannot in the same breath be concentrating on how people should behave. This is not a battlefield so I expect people to be on their best behaviour this time around!”

Voice Entertainment has also been informed that this year’s budget for the 8-day event has tallied up to P3.5 million, signifying an increase of half-a-million from 2017. From the kitty, local artist are set to pocket a combined figure of P700, 000.

Organisers have, however, failed to share how much the Jazz Festival’s headline act, Musiq Soulchild will cost them. The American singer is scheduled to perform on the first day of GIMC, a performance that represents the artist’s maiden bow on Botswana soil.