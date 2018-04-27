Capital bank coughs up P75 000 for cycle challenge

Jonmol Cycling Club in collaboration with Capital Bank Botswana will this Sunday host their fourth annual Cycling Challenge in Gaborone.

The bank forked out P75 000 to support this year’s event.

The sponsorship has been split into three, with P46 900 as prize money, P17 100 for timing and race management whilst P11 000 will go towards purchasing of trophies.

The bank has also sponsored four teams of five riders to participate in the 30km corporate ride.

Cyclists will slug it out in the 30km, 60km, 120km race categories for coveted prizes. There’ll also be a 5 km children’s race.

The races will be further sub-divided into six categories per gender. These will be the masters, veterans, juniors, elite, Under 23 and children’s 5km race.

Capital Bank Botswana Chief Executive Officer Jaco Viljoen said their contribution as the main sponsors is geared towards promoting healthy live style in the community they operate in.

“We are not only responsible for our customers’ financial welfare but also concerned about their health,” Viljoen said.

He further said besides bringing communities together it has been scientifically proven that cycling boosts brain power.

Team Jonmol Treasurer Thabiso Kelaotswe thanked the bank for sticking with them for the past four years.

He said since receiving this sponsorship the team has been able to send cyclists to compete both locally and internationally.

“One of our athletes Arnold Kokwane is currently representing the country in the Africa Mountain Bike Cycling Challenge in Egypt. Last year Kokwane participated at the Commonwealth Games in Barhamas,” he said.

Kelaotswe said every year they make it a point to compete at international challenges.

“We nurture young talent through cycling challenges like this, so this sponsorship by Capital Bank do more than just buy trophies,” said Kelaotswe.

He further added that the challenge is also a good hunting ground for Botswana Cycling Association scouts who use challenges like these to select athletes for international training camps.

“This is also an opportunity for the club to make a little bit of money. This sport is ver expensive and the little money we make from registration will go into the club’s account,” he said.