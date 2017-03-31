Can Chouka stop red hot Tafic?

Matjimenyenga one game away from Premier return

Debswana First Division North giants Tafic and Motlakase Power Dynamos officials say their Sunday top of the table clash will be like a cup final.

The clubs, who are first and second on the log respectively, meet at the Swallows Grounds in Palapye in a game tha thas a huge bearing on who gets automatic promotion to the BTC Premiership.

Log leaders Tafic will be hoping to book their premiership spot with a win whilst second placed Motlakase will be looking to narrow the five point gap and keep their automatic promotion hopes alive with two more games to play.

“To us this is a cup final. We want to win it and end our promotion race,” said Tafic Technical Manager, Carlos Motaung.

“We win this game and we are in the premier league,” Motaung continued, adding that there is no way Motlakase can beat his injury free and in form side who will be gunning for a third consecutive league win.

“Our only concern is the field surface which is not conducive for good football but we have played on terrible pitches in almost all our away games and have the experience to overcome the challenge,” an optimistic Motaung told Voice Sport.

Motaung said Tafic will also have the power of supporters and God’s divine hand to see them through to their premiership dream.

“The fans have been behind us throughout the season and their presence will be vital on Sunday. Their cheering and singing will not only drive the boys to give their all but intimidate our opponents as well. Their presence has been a great tonic for the team throughout the season,” he said.

“I like to think it was God that willed that the game be moved to Sunday so that he may give us our promotion gift on his day,” he added.

For his part, Motlakase secretary Israel Thusang said they intend avenging the first round loss to Matjimenyega and spoiling Tafic’s anticipated party.

“They owe us the three points from the first round and this is our time to revenge. A few of our players have knocks but will be well enough to beat Tafic. They are itching for revenge,” he said.

“I know Tafic will be bringing champagne bottles but they won’t open them because our plan is to stop their party before it even starts. In fact the champagne they have bought belongs to us. We will pop the caps when we beat GNT and win our promotion to the elite league in our last game” Thusang told Voice Sport.

Meanwhile a Good Samaritan has sponsored a 75-seater bus to ferry card carrying Tafic supporters who also have the latest replicas to and from Palapye on match day.

“The seats will be allocated on a first come first served basis,” Motaung told Voice Sport.