Karabo Pholele, known as Callio in music circles, is back again with his third single, ‘VRR PHAA’.

The African Kwaito song, which was produced by DJ Jive More of Jive More Productions and directed by Ambrose Baipidi from Visual Brew Productions, is a sound track from the upcoming movie, VRR PHAA part 1.

Before dropping his single on Thursday, the 28-year-old artist released ‘Born and Raised in Kasi’ and ‘I Don’t Give Up’ featuring ATI.