Cabinet to amend the Intelligence and security Services Act

President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s cabinet intends to amend the Intelligence and security Services Act to improve accountability and transparency in the operations of the directorate.

Assistant Minister of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration, Machana Shamukuni told Parliament last Thursday that preliminary work on the amendments has already begun and that the intention is to bring the Bill to Parliament as soon as possible.

Shamukuni was responding to a Parliamentary question from Gaborone Central Member of Parliament, Dr Phenyo Butale.

The opposition legislator had wanted to know whether there were plans to amend the Act which has given the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services too much powers, but without accountability.

Further probed to detail the areas in particular, that have prompted the need for amendment, Shamukuni only responded thus, “We will be looking at the Act in total, just to ensure that we improve on its accountability and transparency.”

The move by government to amend the Act comes roughly two months after Isaac Kgosi, Immediate former Director General (DG) of DISS, told parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that a DISS boss does not account to anyone, not even the State President when it comes to running the directorate.

Kgosi has since been replaced by a new DG, Peter Magosi.