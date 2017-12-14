Cab driver’s suspected murderers denied bail

Broadhurst Magistrate, Gennai Jansen, today further remanded in custody suspects in the brutal murder of cab driver, Moemedi Ranthoka.

The suspects, Kgotlaetsile Leonard Gaonakala (24) of Kanye and his girlfriend Tsholofelo Kgoko, 25, appeared under heavy police escort this morning under hostile glares from an incensed crowd that had thronged the courtroom.

The duo is facing two counts of murder and robbery.

According to details in the charge sheet, the two lovers on the 29th of November, acting jointly together in concert, allegedly robbed and murdered Ranthoka in Mogoditshane.

State Prosecutor Inspector Tsogo Rantopa pleaded with court not to grant the accused bail saying they are yet to interview other potential witnesses.

He said murder is a serious offence and that two weeks is not enough to complete their investigations.

Rantopa said while it is the accused’s right to be granted bail, they should know that the constitution also protects the victims.

He argued that cases of this nature are of public interest and that tempers are still high among relatives and members of the community, which is not safe for the accused.

Objecting to the state plea Gaonakala’s attorney, Tendai Mandikate, said after 16 days since his client’s arrest the State is still talking of undisclosed number of potential witnesses.

He said his client is a business man who is into supplies and that his business is suffering because of the prolonged remand.

Mandikate said Gaonkala also has a 7-months-old daughter.

When asked if she has anything to say, Kgogo prayed that she be granted bail as she wants to further her studies and that she has a 3-year-old child who needs her care.

Magistrate Jansen ruled that the duo be further remanded in custody.

She said police need adequate time to do their investigations.

Magistrate Jansen advised the accused persons to appeal at the high court if they are not happy with her ruling.

Outside the courtroom chaos erupted as Gaonakala’s father and sisters tried to prevent the media from taking pictures of the accused.