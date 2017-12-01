Cab driver killers sentenced to death

Chief Justice Maruping Dibotelo this morning sentenced Matshidiso Tshidi Boikanyo and Moabi Seabelo Mabiletsa to death.

The two were found guilty for murdering a Delux cab driver, Vincent Mopipi, by stabbing him 44 times with a knife to death on the 13th of September 2013 in Gaborone’s Block 9 location.

The court heard that on the fateful night the accused persons had called the taxi centre claiming they needed transport from Tlokweng to University of Botswana.

Mopipi then went to pick them and along the way they changed their destination saying they wanted to go to Block 9.

Upon reaching Block 9 the two knife-wielding men are said to have brutally killed the cab-driver and dumped him by the road side.

When sentencing the duo, Dibotelo said the accused men’s actions did not suggest that they were drunk as they had indicated during trial.

He said there was also no proof that they did not commit the offence intentionally as the exhibition bared testimony of barbarism and brutality.

“It was like they were slaughtering an ox or a goat using a butcher knife. The two have a robbery case which occurred 10 years ago so I will not take it into account when sentencing them in the current case. I therefore sentence them as follows: 1st accused Boikanyo is sentenced to death and shall be hanged by neck until he dies and Mabiletsa is also sentenced to death and shall be hanged by the neck until he dies. The two have the right to appeal this sentencing within six weeks from today,” said Dibotelo.

Speaking in an interview with The Voice the deceased’s father, Stanley Gaedupe Mopipi, said although he will never see his son again he has finally found closure and is happy that his killers have been sentenced to death.