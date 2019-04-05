C-RU Plans a party

F/town artist releases exciting new single

Hip Hop motswakolista, Glen C-Ru Lekula has dropped his 7th single, titled ‘Party Tonight’.

The 36-year-old Francistown native explained that his latest offering was about celebrating life.

“It is an up-tempo beat that makes one forget their life stresses and difficulties. Although we are living in difficult times we have to always thank God for the gift of life – that alone is something to celebrate and rejoice!” stressed the music veteran, who boasts over 20 years experience in the industry – the highlight of which remains his first radio release ‘Thupa tse molelo’ which successfully hit the airwaves back in January 2013.

“I have made Party Tonight a free download and shared it on my page ‘C-Ru’ which I invite all to like. The video will be shot in April,” revealed the father of two boys, adding that the song was produced by Em Jo Records and mastered in South Africa at Dope Nation studios by La Josh while graphics were done by Cyc Jousy.

C-Ru has dedicated the feel-good single to his late father, Lekula, who passed away last August.

“He taught me from an early age which juices are worth a squeeze,” said the artist with a proud smile.

Looking to the future, C-Ru told Voice Entertainment he dreams of owning his own record label and becoming a music promoter – something he hopes to make happen within the next five years.

The confident artist notes that there is a big gap in the industry for good promoters – a gap he intends to fill!