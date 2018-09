Thupa Tse Mollo hit maker, Hip Hop Motswako artist C-Ru has dropped his seventh single titled ‘Mahempe’.

The single released at the end of August was produced and mastered by DJ Kaiser.

Mahempe follows another smasher dropped last year titled ‘Re Mo Dilong’ featuring Magilo.

C-Ru promised to perform Mahempe for the first time at the Ghetto Spring Festival.