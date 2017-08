Last Friday saw local female rapper C-Humps release her catchy new hip-hop single, ‘Blow’.

The track, which features emerging talent Latisha – best known for the hit, ‘Been Through Thanks’ – makes up part of C-Humps’ upcoming EP, ‘Television’.

‘Blow’ was recorded at Mpesi Artworks, mixed and mastered by Lord Rage and produced by Letso Loeto.

If marketed well, the song has the potential to dominate the airwaves, giving the likes of Sasa Klass much-needed competition.