Bye-bye my dears

‘The Masses’ urge Nbada Gaolathe to start new party

Members of the Botswana Movement for Democracy’s (BMD) Nbada/Gaolathe faction have instructed their leaders to leave the divided party and start a new one of their own.

This was the underlining theme to emerge from countrywide meetings held by ‘The Masses’, as the group is known, at the weekend.

Confirming this latest development, the faction’s Vice President, Wynter Mmolotsi told The Voice that they had been advised by supporters to forget about taking their case to court due to the inevitable financial costs involved.

Instead, ‘The Masses’ leadership were told to concentrate on leaving the BMD and forming their own party.

Mmolotsi revealed that after discussing the issue, it was agreed to wait for the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) intervention on their matter before they act.

“We are waiting for the UDC’s position and if the outcome does not favour us then, we will definitely leave and form a new party,” promised Mmolotsi.

“We have the numbers and we will have to respect what they want,” he continued dramatically, adding that it was too early to say whether the ‘new party’ would join the UDC should they part ways with the BMD.

Meanwhile, Mmolotsi dismissed claims from Gilbert Mangole – Secretary General of the Sydney Pilane led faction – that he and Gaolathe had been against the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) being accepted into the Umbrella.

“They have decided to lie to get sympathy from the BCP. It is desperation and they want people to see us as bad people,” fumed the Francistown South Legislature.

“We wanted the BCP on board in order for the UDC to achieve its mandate of taking power from the Botswana Democratic Party,” insisted Mmolotsi emotionally.