Buyani ti je Zhizha

The annual TRL Zhizha/Letlhafula event is back on 29th July.

Traditional music icon Ditiro Leero of ‘Magana mokgwa’ fame will headline this year’s event.

The former Matsieng front man will play alongside Makole e Vula and Francistown Polka.

Two poets Tirelo Oganne and Takongwa Nkula will also serenade revellers.

Letlhafula is a cultural fun filled day where people dress up in beautiful traditional attire, play traditonal games, watch live traditional music and feast on traditional cuisine.

Tickects are P250.00 per person and P100.00 for children under the age of 12 years.

Corporate stalls are P500 and individual stalls are P300.