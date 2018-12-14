Buyani kanyi

Phat T Promotions is calling on all Tutume natives to come home for the ‘Buying Kanyi Festive Bash’ at Club HQ on Friday 21.

The festival will be headlined by Kwaito sensation Skazzo, famous for his hit song ‘Hoof Hoof’ from the ‘Inja Ya Khona’ album, which was nominated for BOMU Song of the Year Award in 2008.

Skazzo is known for his banging Kwaito album ‘A bashwe’ with hit songs ‘Zwakala’, ‘A baswe’ and ‘Swagga’ produced by Mr Tagg and Mapetla.

He’ll share the stage with the legendary DJ Bunz, Nexus, Cue Deck, Nell Deep, Cued Soul, Kalawa and Phat Tee. P30 gets you in.